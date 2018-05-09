Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Nestlé and Shire

09 May 2018 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Global data. Picture: ISTOCK
Global data. Picture: ISTOCK

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Nestlé as her stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Shire.

Nestlé is one of the largest companies in the world, has 29 brands and sales of more than Sf1bn a year.

Kruger said that Nestlé was not particularly expensive at current levels. “When it comes to consumer goods they offer a broad spectrum to the market and they are the largest shareholder in L’Oréal, the largest cosmetics company worldwide. Nestlé and Starbucks also recently sealed a deal for Nestlé to sell Starbucks coffee beans and other products, which bring more excitement to the stock’s possibilities,” she said.

Japan’s Takeda has proposed a takeover of Shire. Verster said the shares had been under pressure over the past two months pending the takeover.

He said one of two things could happen. “Either your takeover is successful, and you get around £49 per share value using the Takeda share price of today. Or, if the deal is not successful, it is because the majority of shareholders say that Shire is worth more than the £49 Takeda has offered, which means there is a nice margin of safety if you can buy Shire shares for around £40,” he said.

Mia Kruger from Kruger International talks to Business Day TV about Nestlé and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Shire

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Nestlé to start selling Starbucks coffee around the world

Starbucks shareholders stand to gain from a $7.5bn deal for Nestlé to market Starbucks products outside Starbucks shops
Companies
2 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: KitKat gets the finger

Swiss food giant Nestlé has been told that it cannot trademark the shape of its iconic four-finger KitKat chocolate bar
Opinion
6 days ago

Nestlé set for European launch of KitKat made from ruby chocolate

KitKat is the first consumer brand to market the new chocolate variety developed by Barry Callebaut
Companies
28 days ago

Takeda joins pharma giants with $62bn Shire deal

The Japanese firm plans to keep its headquarters in Osaka and may reduce the combined workforce by up to 7%
Companies
18 hours ago

Shire offloads its cancer drug unit

The rare diseases specialist considers returning proceeds from the sale to shareholders through a buy-back
Companies
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Donald Trump’s Iran move good news for Sasol, bad ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers broad-based losses on ...
Markets
3.
Oil jumps after the US walks away from nuclear ...
Markets
4.
Gold falls as dollar takes heart from higher ...
Markets
5.
Naspers likely to lift JSE on Tuesday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.