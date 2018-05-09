WATCH: Stock picks — Nestlé and Shire

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Nestlé as her stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Shire.

Nestlé is one of the largest companies in the world, has 29 brands and sales of more than Sf1bn a year.

Kruger said that Nestlé was not particularly expensive at current levels. “When it comes to consumer goods they offer a broad spectrum to the market and they are the largest shareholder in L’Oréal, the largest cosmetics company worldwide. Nestlé and Starbucks also recently sealed a deal for Nestlé to sell Starbucks coffee beans and other products, which bring more excitement to the stock’s possibilities,” she said.

Japan’s Takeda has proposed a takeover of Shire. Verster said the shares had been under pressure over the past two months pending the takeover.

He said one of two things could happen. “Either your takeover is successful, and you get around £49 per share value using the Takeda share price of today. Or, if the deal is not successful, it is because the majority of shareholders say that Shire is worth more than the £49 Takeda has offered, which means there is a nice margin of safety if you can buy Shire shares for around £40,” he said.