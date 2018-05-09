SA bonds remain on the back foot despite the rand’s recovery

South African government bonds were weaker on Wednesday afternoon, as US President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions continued to send ripples through global markets.

Trump’s decision has turned global sentiment risk-off, with concern over global oil supply disruptions sparking fears of conflict and rising inflation. As oil prices moved higher, government bonds remained under pressure, Dow Jones Newswires said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond rose above the crucial 3% level again as sellers entered the market.

The prospect of heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East following Trump’s decision was seen as encouragement for risk aversion, FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said. "A risk-off environment is likely to attract the flight-to-safety mindset from traders, where both gold and the Japanese yen would be seen as potential beneficiaries."

US bonds have, in the past, acted as a safe-haven investment, however, investors have turned to the dollar this month in anticipation of a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, which could result in four interest-rate hikes this year instead of the expected three.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.43% from 8.36%, its worst level in three months; and the R207 at 7.265% from 7.225%. The rand was at R12.5644 to the dollar from R12.5718.

The bid on the US 10-year treasury was last seen at 3.0055% from 2.9773%.

Brent crude was 0.96% higher at $76.67 a barrel, having earlier reached $77.14.