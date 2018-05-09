Rand weakens to near five-month low amid geopolitical concerns

The rand was edgy on Wednesday morning, a day after the US announced its decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, triggering a rally in oil prices.

The dollar was a big beneficiary, as the yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper once again touched the symbolic 3% mark, leaving emerging-market currencies gasping for air.

The rand was close to a five-month low against the dollar, as the Turkish lira plumbed record lows.

Brent crude touched $77 a barrel for the first time since late 2014, after US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the international deal triggered concern about oil supply disruptions.

Iran is the third-largest member in oil cartel Opec, which accounts for most of the world’s oil supply.

Displaying a confrontational posture, Trump tore into the 2015 nuclear deal, which his predecessor Barack Obama oversaw.

Higher oil prices are likely to push the US closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.

Higher US rates tend to reduce the attractiveness of the higher bond rates offered by emerging markets.

"We need a let up of the current US dollar momentum for the rand to catch its breath and start to retrace some of its losses," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

The rand has weakened substantially since touching R11.51/$ late in February, reigniting inflation concerns.

For months now, inflation has been contained within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, but analysts and economists expect prices to start rising.

At 9.55am, the rand was at R12.6445 to the dollar from R12.5718, R14.9614 to the euro from R14.9139 and at R17.1014 to the pound from R17.0311.

The euro was at $1.1833, from $1.1864.