MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets, led by diversified miners

The JSE briefly lifted above 58,000 points on Wednesday, led by big diversified miners, despite a rise in geopolitical risk, which was felt by global markets.

A rising oil price was in the spotlight, with energy counters in US and Europe helping ensure their major bourses were positive.

Locally, big diversified miners and rand hedges led the gains, although retailers, banks and financial stocks also firmed. The JSE’s small-cap index, whose constituents are largely reliant on local economic conditions, was lower.

Diversified miners gained as the dollar came under some pressure following the release of US producer inflation data, even as the price of Brent crude climbed above $77 a barrel.

Analysts said volatility and inflationary pressures stemming from the White House’s decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran could put the kibosh on further interest rate cuts in SA.

SA’s equity market was likely to feel the effects, through energy prices, but it could take at least six months for new sanctions to be implemented, and it was unlikely a new deal could be negotiated by then, said Vestact analysts.

The all share closed 0.43% higher at 57,915.10 points and the top 40 added 0.54%. Resources rose 1.39%, food and drug retailers 1.22%, the gold index 1.16%, general retailers 0.77% and banks 0.54%.

BHP gained 2.72% to R278.69. British American Tobacco rose 1.3% to R661.76.

Naspers closed flat at R3,076.05 after confirming to the market that it had sold its 11.18% stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to US-based retailer Walmart for $2.2bn.

MTN, which has significant operations in Iran, ended the day 0.58% lower at R124.

Sasol was flat at R446.27.

Lonmin slumped 9.69% to R8.67. Sibanye-Stillwater, which is looking to acquire Lonmin, fell 3.52% to R9.31. Mine safety at Sibanye’s Driefontein operations is currently in focus after the death of seven mineworkers on Friday.

Netcare fell 0.96% to R30.07, after saying earlier it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half year to end-March would decline by at least 125%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was flat at 24,364.17 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had gained 1.11%, the DAX 30 0.21%, while the CAC 40 was flat.

At the same time, gold was little changed at $1,313.02 an ounce, while platinum had firmed 0.23% to $915.10. Brent crude was 1.21% higher at $76.86.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.75% to 51,845 points. The number of contracts traded was 35,565 from Tuesday’s 34,063.