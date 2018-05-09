JSE opens firmer as banks and retailers gain on rand recovery

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday on the large global mining shares, as oil prices rose following the announcement from President Donald Trump to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude was up 1.04% to $76.74 a barrel at the opening. Sasol rose more than 1.5% in response, having gained 11% in April.

Global trade was cautious with the Dow closing flat on Tuesday. Asian trade was mixed with the Nikkei 225 down 0.44% and the Hang Seng gained 0.44%.

FxPro analysts said the US’s withdrawal could be part of a negotiation tactic by Trump. Much will depend on the Iranian response. "Iran’s parliamentary speaker has said the country has no obligation now to honour the commitments of the agreement," FxPro noted.

However, the other signatories of the deal, including Germany and the UK, have expressed their willingness to maintain the agreement with Iran.

The rand lost some ground on the firmer dollar, hitting R12.7236 in earlier trade, before firming again at the JSE’s opening. Retailers and banks gained after losing out in the previous session.

At 10am the all share was up 0.68% to 58,057.10 points and the top 40 rose 0.80%. The gold index rose 1.46%, resources 1.33%, general retailers 1.28%, banks 1.27% and financials 0.81%. The platinum index slipped 0.52%.

BHP Billiton added 1.6% to R275.66.

Sasol was up 1.53% to R453.16.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 4.45% to R114.02.

Standard Bank added 1.52% to R213.39.

Discovery climbed 1.18% to R170.49.

TGF rose 1.7% to R205.49 and Spar 1.38% to R201.90.

Brait lost 0.65% to R38.20. It was announced Christo Wiese resigned from the board of Brait’s UK retailer New Look on Tuesday.

MTN gave up 1.82% to R122.67.

Naspers was up 0.52% to R3,090.53.