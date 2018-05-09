JSE closes higher as miners lead, despite rand recovery

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as mining stocks gained on higher oil prices, and retailers and banks firmed as the rand turned positive.

Oil prices gained following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal with Brent crude earlier reaching $77.33 a barrel. It was at $76.89 at the JSE’s close.

"Markets fear an escalation in geopolitical tension in the Middle East, and even a US-led war with Iran, which would place further upward pressure on oil prices," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Markets were assessing the likelihood of the US actually imposing the threatened sanctions, with the possibility that another agreement on a nuclear deal could be reached within the 180 days window period, she said.

"However, geopolitical risk has come to the fore again, which could have a detrimental effect on the world economy with lower growth the probable result," TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha warned.

A market view that the fallout from Trump’s step might be less onerous than predicted, supported the rand in afternoon trade. After weakening to R12.7236 to the dollar in the day, the rand was at R12.5650 at the JSE’s close.

The euro made a bit of a comeback against the rampant dollar in early trade, but was on the back foot again later on. Trade in the euro was likely to be choppy for now, despite a rethink on recent eurozone economic data, which missed expectations, analysts said.

The dollar has been rising recently because the global economic landscape has been changing slightly — growth outside the US doesn’t justify central banks raising rates, while growth in the US continues to improve and the US Federal Reserve is on a rate-raising path, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The situation is likely to reverse again soon, however, according to ING. "We doubt this divergence with the rest of the world will last," the Dutch bank said. "German [industrial output] bounced back in March, suggesting February’s weakness was strike-and weather-related."

The all share closed 0.43% higher at 57,915.10 points and the top 40 added 0.54%. Resources rose 1.39%, food and drug retailers 1.22%, the gold index 1.16%, general retailers 0.77% and banks 0.54%.

BHP gained 2.72% to R278.69. British American Tobacco rose 1.3% to R661.76.

Naspers closed flat at R3,076.05 after confirming to the market it had sold its 11.18% stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to US-based retailer Walmart for $2.2bn.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.75% to 51,845 points. The number of contracts traded was 35,565 from Tuesday’s 34,063.