Bonds at three-month low as White House sparks Iran tension

South African government bonds slipped on Wednesday morning, tracking the weaker rand, and as US treasury yields spiked above 3%.

A decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran has turned global sentiment risk-off, with concern over global oil supply disruptions sparking fears of conflict and rising inflation.

The White House maintains the 2015 nuclear deal does not sufficiently address that country’s missile programme, nor Iran’s alleged interference in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Brent crude earlier hit an intraday high of $77 a barrel, while US treasury yields hovered above the psychologically important 3% level.

Higher oil prices tend to put upward pressure on bond yields, as inflation reduces the purchasing power of future coupon payments.

SA’s local government bond auction on Tuesday had seen fewer bids, and yields were higher due to the concern over the Iranian deal, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.47% from 8.36% and the R207 at 7.29% from 7.225%.

The rand was at R12.6184 from R12.5718.

The bid on the US 10-year treasury was last seen at 3.0122% from 2.9511%.

Brent crude had gained 1.24% to $76.88 a barrel, having earlier reached a high of $77.14.