WATCH: Stock pick - Nikkei 225

08 May 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
An electronic board displaying share prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Simon Brown from JustOneLap chooses the Nikkei 225 exchange-traded fund as his stock pick of the day.

He said this was a purely technical trade play.

According to his analysis, the charts indicated a buying signal last week.

“The concern is currency, you have the Nikkei and the rand-yen, which always carries a risk. Not wanting to be so bold as to say that Japan is finally getting it right after 30 years, but it certainly is looking better than it has in a lot of those 30 years,” said Brown.

Simon Brown from JustOneLap talks to Business Day TB about the Nikkei 225 exchange-traded fund

