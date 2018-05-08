Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Remgro
08 May 2018 - 09:02
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day.
Williams said that Remgro had a broad portfolio, with Grindrod one of the stocks. “There has been a hiatus in the Grindrod share price as it has moved sideways for some time but latest developments are looking positive.
“Other stocks like Mediclinic and FirstRand are also adding to the positivity in Remgro and it’s a reasonable time to buy,” said Williams.
