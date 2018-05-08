South African bonds bow to global pressures

South African government bonds fell further on Tuesday afternoon, extending a recent bout of weakness, as the dollar continues its run.

Earlier, the yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to 8.36% for the first time since mid-February, according to Iress data, from 8.31% on Monday.

The local fixed-income market has been caught up in a shift in global sentiment, which favours the dollar at the expense of other currencies.

"The unprecedented turnaround of fortunes for the dollar has left a lasting impression on FX markets," said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM. "It has also been the major contributor behind the rand giving back a significant proportion of its previous 2018 gains."

The rand slid to session lows of R12.60 to the dollar as the greenback continued to charge higher against virtually every other currency in both emerging and developed markets.

The interest in the dollar has been re-ignited by higher inflation expectations, which underline the argument for an increase in interest rates in the US in the coming months. In addition, markets have scaled back expectations of higher interest rates in other developed economies following the release of disappointing economic data.

Markets are keeping a close eye on US President Donald Trump, who will announce the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal later on Tuesday. A US withdrawal from the deal could mean the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran, which could disrupt global oil supplies.

On Monday, Brent crude touched its highest point since late 2014, at $76 a barrel before pulling back slightly.

At 3.12pm, the R186 was bid at 8.36% from 8.31% and the R207 at 7.225% from 7.18%.