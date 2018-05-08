Even after 2018’s rout in emerging markets, the riskiest sovereign bonds still look vulnerable.

The sell-off, sparked by rising US rates, has pushed up yields for high-grade borrowers to the most relative to treasuries since the last rate-hike cycle. Bonds with weaker credit ratings have so far been relatively unscathed, signalling they may have some catching up to do.

Ghana is a case in point. It has been meeting investors in the US and London with a view to selling 10-year and 30-year dollar debt. The B-rated issuer will probably pay a yield of more than 7% for 10-year dollar bonds, if the 7.3% current market rate on its 2026 bond is anything to go by. That yield is up more than 40 basis points in the past two weeks.

But while the yield premium over US treasuries has widened in sympathy, it is still more than 100 basis points tighter than it was when the debt was sold in 2014, a sign it could continue to increase.

It is a similar dynamic for Angola, which may have received bids for three times the $3bn offered in a two-part deal, but also had to pay the highest yield for a sovereign in 2018 of above 9% on its 30-year security.

