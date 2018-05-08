Rand relatively calm but remains prone to global forces

The rand steadied at relatively improved levels on Tuesday morning, but its short-term outlook rested largely on external drivers.

The dollar was fairly stable, as were US government bond rates, giving the rand and other emerging-market peers some breathing space.

Nedbank analysts Mehul Daya and Walter de Wet said in an e-mailed note that the rand could weaken up to R13/$ in the coming month.

"We believe that tighter global financial conditions are under way, as reflected in the strengthening US dollar and will remain a headwind for the performance of FX carry-trade returns like the rand."

The rand has weakened substantially since touching its best of R11.51/$ late in February, reigniting inflation concerns.

For months now, the inflation profile has been relatively contained within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

Markets will also keep a close watch on the geopolitics, which carry implications for oil prices.

US President Donald Trump will later on Tuesday announce the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal. The US withdrawal from the deal could mean the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran, which could in turn disrupt global oil supplies.

On Monday, Brent crude touched its highest point since late 2014, at $76 before pulling back slightly.

At 10.13am, the rand was at R12.5345 to the dollar from R12.5328, R14.9320 to the euro from R14.9278 and at R16.9620 to the pound from R16.9570.

The euro was at $1.1913, from $1.1912.