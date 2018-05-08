Naspers likely to lift JSE on Tuesday

Naspers may get a fillip on Tuesday from a Reuters report that the sale of its 17%-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart to Walmart will soon be announced.

Reuters said that Walmart planned to acquire 50% of Flipkart, while Google’s holding company Alphabet would acquire 15% for $3bn, valuing the entire company at $20bn.

This indicates Naspers should get about $3.4bn for its stake.

At the R12.56/$ exchange rate on Tuesday morning, Naspers stands to get about R43bn from the deal.

The rand was trading at R14.96 to the euro and R17.01 to the pound at 7am.

Naspers is also likely to track its 31%-owned Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent higher, which was up 2.53% at HK$389.60 ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Asian markets were buoyant on Tuesday morning, ignoring the cliffhanger US President Donald Trump created on Monday by tweeting he would announce his decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord at 2pm Washington time, which is 8pm South African time.