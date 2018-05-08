JSE opens flat as Naspers jump fails to boost overall market

The JSE opened flat on Tuesday with a 2% jump in Naspers unable to lift the overall market, as miners started the day in negative territory.

Naspers rose after Chinese internet company Tencent rocketed 3% in Hong Kong trade. Shares of Tencent have underperformed the overall Hong Kong market for seven straight weeks.

The failure of Brent crude to hold above a four-year high of $76 a barrel prompted some profit taking, as the dollar looked poised to break through $1.19 to the euro.

A marginally higher platinum price failed to support platinum stocks as the rand firmed to R12.50/$ from an earlier close of R12.5438.

The Dow closed 0.39% higher on Monday in what was a positive trading day for European markets, benefiting from the weaker euro, which supported the export counters.

"Positive corporate earnings and Nestle‘s deals lifted market sentiment in the eurozone and spurred markets higher," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Nestle announced a deal that they would begin selling Starbucks products globally. The stock climbed +1.6%.

Asian markets were trading in positive territory taking the lead from Wall Street, following a sterling performance from Apple, the Nedbank analysts said.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.18% and the Hang Seng 1.36%.

At 9.55am the all share was 0.10% lower at 57,825.10 points and the top 40 lost 0.06%. The platinum index lost 0.96%, resources 0.95%, banks 0.91% and gold 0.74%. The industrial index added 0.42%.

BHP Billiton lost 1.67% to R269.84.

Sasol dropped 1.69% to R445.35.

Brait slipped 1.66% to R38.60.

Sibanye-Stillwater lost 4.01% to R9.57, a low for the year so far.

Standard Bank dropped 0.84% to R209.70.

Hyprop retreated 3.15% to R106.75 in the property sector.

MTN was down 1.33% to R126.79.

Naspers was up 1.81% to R3,090.