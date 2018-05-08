Gold remains subdues as investors await Donald Trump’s decision on Iran

Bengaluru — Gold prices remained subdued on Tuesday as the dollar held steady near its 2018 high on the relative strength of the US economy.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,312.66/oz as of 3.43am GMT, after closing marginally lower in the previous session.

US gold futures for June delivery were about 0.1% lower at $1,313.40/oz. The dollar index hovered near its highest level in more than four months, backed by rising treasury yields and broadly strong US economic data, leaving its major rivals such as the euro struggling. "The dollar is firming here in Asia which is dampening sentiment on gold," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

A stronger dollar makes gold and other greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"There’s nothing really supporting gold here until we get to some important levels. I think the Iran deal is probably something that could turn things around. Oil might spike and gold could go with it," said the trader.

Oil prices retreated from three-and-a-half-year highs on Tuesday as investors waited for an announcement by US President Donald Trump on whether the US will re-impose sanctions on Iran.

As benchmark oil prices touched $70 a barrel, US Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that rising inflation and wage pressures were not enough yet to prompt a change in the central bank’s rate outlook.

The market was awaiting Trump’s decision on Iran and the US consumer price index (CPI) data for a move in gold prices, the trader said, adding that the producer price index (PPI) numbers coming out this week might be something to look at to see "if there’s more hawkishness going down to the end of the year".

Spot gold might revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz as it failed twice to break a resistance at $1,317, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, silver gained 0.2% to $16.47/oz.

Platinum rose 0.2% to $909.35/oz, having hit its highest since April 25 in the previous session.

Palladium was 0.2% lower at $970/oz, after hitting its highest since April 27 on Monday.

Reuters