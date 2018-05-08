Gold price falls as dollar hits record high for 2018

London — Gold slipped on Tuesday as the dollar surged to a new 2018 high against its rivals, though losses were limited by worries the US may be set to pull out of a key nuclear accord with Iran.

US President Donald Trump will announce at 7pm SA-time whether Washington will withdraw from a deal that eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme. A decision to leave the accord could raise risk aversion in the broader markets, helping gold, which is seen as a safe asset that holds its value in times of geopolitical turmoil.

Still, gold has been under pressure over the last three weeks with the dollar having rallied about 4.5%. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for nonUS investors.

"A stronger dollar has created headwinds for gold but we don’t see the dollar going much higher on a medium-term basis and in terms of geopolitics there are some factors to keep an eye on," Danske Bank senior analyst Jens Pederson said

"It’s not our base case that the [Trump announcement] will turn out to be a big market moving event but the risk [is there] that Iran will be hit with sanctions, and [so we] could see gold buying again."

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,309.57 per ounce at 10.16am GMT. The precious metal has lost about 3.5% of its value over the last three weeks.

US gold futures for June delivery were down 0.3% at $1,309.80 per ounce. Against a basket of rivals, the dollar surged to a 2018 high, as expectations that other major central banks would follow in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve in normalising monetary policy were dashed.

Gold in 2018 will deliver its strongest annual price performance in five years, GFMS analysts forecast on Tuesday, as political uncertainty drives investment in bars and bullion-backed investment funds.

In industry news, the World Gold Council, owner of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), is launching a new fund with a cut-price management fee to fend off rivals with lower charges.

Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce as it twice failed to break resistance at $1,317, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver slipped 0.2% to $16.41 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $904 an ounce, having hit its highest since April 25 in the last session.

Palladium rose 0.4% to $975.72 an ounce, after hitting on Monday its highest since April 27.

Reuters