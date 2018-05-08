Bonds stable as market watches for Trump’s Iran decision

South African government bonds were little changed on Tuesday morning, amid somewhat flat global currency markets, as investors watched to see whether the White House withdraws from a nuclear deal with Iran.

Caution is expected to prevail until US President Donald Trump’s decision.

The withdrawal by the US from the 2015 agreement could raise tension in the Middle East, and further put upward pressure on oil prices, which are already at four-year highs.

Locally, all eyes are on the government bond auction, while market activity is expected to pick up following the bank holiday in the UK on Monday.

There should be better demand at the auction than last week, when demand was below the R4bn level, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Deon Kohlmeyer.

Improved demand could be expected due to the stable rand, slightly higher local bond yields than last week, and the fact that the US 10-year Treasury seemed comfortable below 3%.

At 10am the R186 was bid at 8.32% from 8.31% and the R207 at 7.19% from 7.18%.

The rand was at R12.5256 to the dollar from R12.5438.

The US 10-year Treasury was last at 2.9549% from 2.9501%.