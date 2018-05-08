Asian shares get a lift from technology stocks

Tokyo/Shanghai — Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday, while Asian shares picked up.

Crude prices eased a day after hitting three-and-a-half-year highs, as investors braced for President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that could disrupt global oil supply.

Asian shares were helped by technology stocks as generally upbeat earnings overcame weakness in the global smartphone market and concerns about more regulation.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures on Monday rose above $70 for the first time since November 2014, putting it more than 18% above this year’s low touched in February.

On Tuesday, some of those oil-price gains were pared as traders took profits after Trump said in a tweet he would announce his decision on the nuclear deal at 6pm GMT on Tuesday.

US crude futures last traded at $69.97 a barrel, down 1.1% from Monday’s settlement price.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures stood at $75.54 a barrel, down 0.8%, having risen as high as $76.34 on Monday.

While caution on Trump’s statement kept investors edgy in early trade, technology firms helped to generate gains for Asian equities.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6%, with information technology shares rising 1.2%. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.3% higher.

Tech shares also lifted South Korea’s Kospi index, which rose 0.4%.

Soaring valuations

Some analysts cautioned that the rally in technology shares could face a short-term correction as valuations soar.

Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo, noted that technology shares had been moving higher, taking up a larger share of indices as more money flows into the exchange-trade funds (ETF) market.

There was currently a "positive feedback loop", but if some sort of unforeseen negative event took place, it "may turn into a negative feedback loop", he said.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% after the White House said on Monday that US-China trade talks would resume next week.

On Tuesday, China reported exports and imports jumped in April, beating forecasts, but the news did not impact markets.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.35%, boosted by Apple’s sixth straight day of gains.

In currency markets, the dollar broadly held firm on the prospect of solid US economic growth, helped partly by Trump’s tax cuts and spending, pointed to further rises in US interest rates down the road.

That prompted investors to buy back dollars they had sold earlier this year on worries about Trump’s protectionist trade policies.

The euro hit a four-month low of $1.1897 on Monday and last stood at $1.1925.

Against the yen, the dollar stood little changed at ¥108.93, off its three-month high of ¥110.05.

The combination of higher oil prices, a strong dollar and higher US rates is risky for some emerging-market assets as it could significantly worsen their trade balance and also encourage investors to shift funds to higher-yielding US assets.

"The emerging-market currencies are now playing catch up with some of the excessive losses seen in developed currencies…. Asian currencies have also fallen victim to the latest round of dollar buying momentum," Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM, wrote in a note.

JPMorgan’s emerging market bond index hit its lowest level in more than a year.

The Indian rupee hit a 15-month low while the Indonesian rupiah hit its lowest level since December 2015 on Tuesday.

Dhian Karyantono, fixed-income analyst at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia, said the rupiah had weakened after weaker than expected first-quarter growth data.

Indonesia’s economy grew at 5.06% in January-March, down from 5.19% in the previous quarter.

The divergence between developed and emerging markets was also visible in equity prices. Brazil’s Bovespa hit three-month lows while Germany’s DAX hit three-month highs and Italian shares hit eight-and-a-half-year highs.

