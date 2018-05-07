SA bonds slightly firmer as market eyes Donald Trump’s decision on Iran

South African government bonds were firmer on Monday morning, as the rand hovered around R12.50/$, as markets cautiously watched risk events this week.

The dollar had backtracked slightly at the weekend, while a strong performance on Wall Street on Friday added some risk-on sentiment on Monday morning.

However, analysts cited the US-China trade talks, and a looming decision by the White House on a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as reasons investors may be cautious.

"The key for this week will be the fact that most of the interesting events happen towards the end of the week. Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran deal and US inflation should all result in decent volatility should they surprise the market," said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Gordon Kerr.

Locally, the most interesting data releases are on Thursday, while wage talks between public servants and the state are expected to resume only on May 14.

The wage talks are being closely watched, as a protracted strike or a significantly above inflation wage increase could pose further risks to the fiscus.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.335% from 8.350% and the R207 at 7.220% from 7.235%.

The rand was at R12.5428 to the dollar from R12.5110.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.9614% from 2.9501%.