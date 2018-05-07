Rising oil prices may fuel JSE’s resources companies

Rising oil prices may help the JSE’s resources groups on Monday.

In Sydney, BHP rose 1.6% to A$31.99, tracking a 0.94% rise in Brent crude oil prices to $75.65 a barrel and 0.9% rise in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $70.37 a barrel.

WTI oil prices reached their highest level in three years as the market awaited news from US President Donald Trump’s administration on possible new sanctions on Iran.

On Friday, JSE-listed US gas company Montauk’s share price jumped 9.38% to R91.88 after declaring a 63c dividend for the year to end-March.

Montauk grew its revenue 22.5% to $109m and more than doubled its pre-tax profit, but a $16m tax bill from a $26m credit the previous year halved its net profit to $22m.

Sasol closed 0.15% lower at R445.31 but Standard Bank’s WTI price-tracking exchange-traded note rose 0.85% to R11.92 on Friday.

The rand was relatively unchanged from Friday’s level on Monday morning. The South African currency was trading at R12.53 to the dollar, R15 to the euro and R16.99 to the pound at 7am.

Kaap Agri, which listed in June 2017, said on April 12 that it expected to report on Monday that its interim revenue grew 5.1% to about R3.4bn despite the drought in the Western Cape.

The trading update did not provide guidance on expected earnings for the six months to end-March.

Kaap Agri said its subsidiary, The Fuel Company, had grown the volume of fuel retailed by 40.5%.

Redefine Properties and construction group Raubex are also expected to release results on Monday. Neither have issued a trading updates, as wold be required if their earnings differed by more than 20%.