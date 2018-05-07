Rand tracks euro’s slip following gloomy eurozone data

The rand weakened to the dollar and pound on Monday afternoon, but remained flat against the euro, as economic data once again gave currency markets their direction.

Earlier the eurozone retail purchasing managers index for April hit a 17-month low, falling below the key 50 index-points level, which represents contracting activity.

The data only added to the sense of economic dread in the region, said BK Asset Management analysts.

The rand, which usually tracks the euro, fell in sympathy with the common currency, although most markets were expected to be somewhat range-bound until key events later in the week.

US inflation data is due on Wednesday, and could give the dollar even further impetus, analysts said.

The market is also watching for the possible withdrawal in the coming days of the US from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

At 3pm on Monday the rand was at R12.5537 to the dollar from R12.5110, at R14.9618 to the euro from R14.9606, and at R17.0144 to the pound from R16.934.

The euro was at $1.1918 from $1.1959.