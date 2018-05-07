Rand loses steam as dollar gathers pace following US jobs report

The rand is weaker on Monday morning amid signs of the dollar regaining momentum, which could put pressure on emerging-market currencies again.

The local currency enjoyed a brief recovery on Friday after a mixed US nonfarm payrolls report dimmed the prospects of aggressive increases in the US interest rates.

The US wages growth, a broader measure of inflationary pressures, disappointed in April, implying that the US Federal Reserve could stick to its gradualist approach in its rate-hiking cycle.

The rand, along with its emerging-market peers, has been under tremendous pressure in recent days as the dollar has strengthened, prompting the central bank in Argentina to raise interest rates to prop up its peso currency.

Turkey also tightened its policy over the past week, but the efforts have done little to boost the lira, which fell about 5% to record lows against the dollar.

Sasfin Wealth’s head of fixed income dealing, Ashley Dickinson, said there was a sudden change of heart towards emerging market debt.

"Some of the bigger [research] houses contend that this is presenting a buying opportunity and this is probably a valid call, although the short-term outlook appears to point towards an increase in volatility and uncertainty," Dickinson said.

"Where the US dollar could head from here is a tough question to answer, especially when you consider how stunned most investors were by the unexpected turnaround in dollar momentum over the past couple of weeks," Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM, wrote last week.

"What could inspire further dollar strength is if other developed central banks, like the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) remain hesitant towards tightening monetary policy."

At 10.13am, the rand was at R12.5418 to the dollar from R12.5110, R14.9587 to the euro from R14.9606 and at R16.9819 to the pound from R16.9340.

The euro was at $1.1927, from $1.1959.