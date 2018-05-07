MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher in lacklustre trade, ahead of risk events

The JSE began the week on a positive note on Monday, with global markets generally higher, amid some signals of continued loose monetary policy out of the US and eurozone.

Volumes on the local bourse were very low, at R8.6bn compared with the daily average of R20bn. UK markets were closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

The rand was slightly weaker to the dollar on Monday, but had not given up all of its gains made over the weekend. This helped lift local retailers, banks and financial stocks.

Local bonds were also better bid, with analysts citing some risk-on sentiment, due to the prospect of slightly longer-than-expected global monetary-policy stimulus.

US job numbers on Friday gave no indication inflation in that country was picking up, while downbeat eurozone consumer spending numbers on Monday pointed to a slowdown in economic momentum.

The oil price climbed steadily on Monday, benefiting some miners. US treasuries were steady, ahead of US inflation data later in the week, and possible risk of a withdrawal by the US from a nuclear deal with Iran.

US markets opened firmer, boosted by energy counters, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The all share closed 0.40% up at 57,880.70 points and the top 40 gained 0.54%. Banks rose 0.74%, food and drug retailers 0.59%, resources 0.56%, financials 0.53% and property 0.44%. The platinum index fell 2.43% and gold 2.36%.

Sasol rose 1.73% to R453.

Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 7.69% to R9.97. Seven workers earlier lost their lives at the group’s Masakhane mine.

Anglo American Platinum lost 1.43% to R348.95.

Assore gained 4.84% to R319.

Capitec gained 2.59% to R869.99.

Discovery rose 1.56% to R173.35.

Dis-Chem lost a further 0.89% to R30.13 after tumbling 13.9% on Friday, as the high-flying group missed earnings expectations.

In the property sector Resilient rose 3.26% to R60.50 and Greenbay 1.49% to R1.36.

Naspers gained 0.52% to R3,035.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.8%, the DAX 30 1.06% and the CAC 40 0.24%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,314.08 an ounce and platinum 0.42$ to $915.33. Brent crude was up 1.49% to $76.06 a barrel.

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.9567% from 2.9501%.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.48% to 51,530 points. The number of contracts traded was 10,940 from Friday’s 19,867.