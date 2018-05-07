JSE opens firmer as banking and property stocks gain from risk-on trade

The JSE open firmer on Monday as banking and property stocks were boosted by risk-on sentiment, despite a weaker rand.

This followed an upbeat close on the Dow on the Friday, led by tech stocks.

Apple led the gainers in the US market, adding 3.92% on news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had increased its stake in the company.

That was despite subdued jobs data, indicating US employers added 162,000 jobs in April, fewer than the 192,000 expected by economists in a Trading Economics consensus forecast. However, a 3.9% unemployment rate in April was the lowest level in 17 years.

The rand remained on the back foot as the stronger dollar showed little sign of losing momentum. Sentiment toward emerging markets had turned negative, with Turkey and Argentina suffering substantial currency devaluations over the past week.

"The rand was likely to trade a bit skittish on the back of the renewed negative mood," TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha said.

The Dow closed 1.39% higher at 24,262.51 points. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 softening 0.03% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.21%.

Brent crude was up 0.56% to $75.36 a barrel.

At 10am the all share was 0.48% higher at 57,925.70 points and the top 40 gained 0.49%. Banks rose 1.1%, financials 0.9%, property 0.87% and general retailers 0.84%. The gold index shed 1.11% and the platinum index 0.37%.

Sibanye-Stillwater was down 4.17% to R10.35 after seven workers lost their lives at the group’s Masakhane mine.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.1% to R357.88, but Lonmin slipped 5.01% to R9.67.

FirstRand rose 1.48% to R65.96 and Standard Bank 1.08% to R213.87.

Old Mutual lifted 1.55% to R43.35.

Dis-ChemPharmacies lost a further 0.82% to R30.15 after tumbling 13.9% on Friday, as the high-flying group missed earnings expectations.

In the property sector Resilient rose 2.01% to R59.77 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.67% to R135.50.

Naspers slipped 0.14% to R3,015.