JSE gains as higher oil prices and surging dollar fail to dent optimism

The JSE closed marginally higher on Monday in low-volume trade with UK markets closed, and as a weaker rand failed to lift the market heavyweights.

The Dow was up 0.7% at the JSE’s close, with Apple gaining nearly 2% to a new high, while the Dax 30 had added 0.91%.

Focus was on the firmer oil price, with Brent crude crossing $76 a barrel during the day, its highest level since the end of 2014.

Dow Jones Newswires said a deadline to renew waivers of US sanctions on Iran loomed amid concern over the possibility President Donald Trump will not renew the waivers, which expire on Saturday.

This has pushed crude prices higher — including by nearly 2% on Friday — even as the dollar rebounded. A stronger dollar often put pressure on oil prices and other dollar-denominated commodities, the newswires said.

Sentiment toward emerging markets remained fragile, with Turkey and Argentina suffering substantial currency losses earlier. Confidence in US markets remains high on upbeat US earnings and growth prospects.

The dollar has remained on a firmer path since last week after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged amid talk of a "symmetric 2% objective" for US inflation.

By explicitly emphasising the symmetric nature of the Fed’s inflation target for the first time, the Fed reminded the market that it was not a ceiling, and inflation could run above it for some time, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Dave Mohr.

"It was therefore unlikely to hike rates aggressively," he said.

In late 2017 eurozone GDP growth was faster than that of the US, supporting the euro, and thereby the rand. This trend has reversed, however, with inflation picking up in the US and falling in the eurozone.

"The weaker rand is helping the JSE, where the largest companies generate most of their revenues abroad," Mohr said.

British American Tobacco, Richemont and Naspers all closed flat to marginally higher in the stronger dollar environment, while Sasol was the exception.

Volumes at the close were at a low R8bn, compared to the daily average of R20bn.

The all share closed 0.40% up at 57,880.70 points and the top 40 gained 0.54%. Banks rose 0.74%, food and drug retailers 0.59%, resources 0.56%, financials 0.53% and property 0.44%. The platinum index fell 2.43% and gold 2.36%.

Sasol rose 1.73% to R453.

Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 7.69% to R9.97. Seven workers earlier lost their lives at the group’s Masakhane mine.

Anglo American Platinum lost 1.43% to R348.95.

FirstRand rose 1.11% to R65.72 and Nedbank 1.94% to R297.15.

Discovery rose 1.56% to R173.35.

Dis-Chem lost a further 0.89% to R30.13 after tumbling 13.9% on Friday, as the high-flying group missed earnings expectations.

In the property sector Resilient rose 3.26% to R60.50 and Greenbay 1.49% to R1.36.

Telkom gained 0.57% to R56.46 after it said on Monday it was terminating the services of Nkonki as joint auditor of the group.

Naspers gained 0.52% to R3,035.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.48% to 51,530 points. The number of contracts traded was 10,940 from Friday’s 19,867.