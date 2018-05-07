Bonds firm as disappointing eurozone data boost German bunds

South African government bonds were firmer on Monday afternoon, in subdued trade, appearing to shrug off the weaker rand, which suffered as a result of a renewed resurgence in the dollar.

An unexpected fall in German industrial orders for the third consecutive month, following weaker eurozone data released last week, drove German bund yields sharply lower, with the US 10-year also trending firmer.

The European Central Bank (ECB) was unlikely to unwind its stimulus policy at a faster rate over the next few months, driving the dollar to a four-month high against the euro.

UK bond trading was closed for a bank holiday.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.31% from 8.35% and the R207 at 7.19% from 7.235%.

The rand was at R12.5524 to the dollar from R12.511.

Yields on US 10-year treasuries earlier ticked up to 2.96%, after declining on Friday following the release of US nonfarm payroll data, which showed the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"There are a lot of positive signs, but there’s not that one big sign that says, ‘This is how we’re going to get to the next stage of gains and growth’," chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors Tom Stringfellow said,

The 10-year was last at 2.938% from 2.9501%.

The German 10-year bund was at 0.5202% from 0.542%.