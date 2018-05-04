World stocks are up but US treasury yields remain unchanged

New York — World stock indices climbed and US treasury yields were near unchanged on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected US jobs and wage growth in April, bolstering investor views that the pace of US rate hikes will be gradual.

Gains in Apple shares helped US stocks after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in the iPhone maker.

The US labour department’s closely watched report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate was at 3.9%. However, wages only edged up 0.1%, easing concerns that inflation pressures were increasing.

"If people were worried about a faster pace of hikes, this report should calm them ... The curve will likely resume its flattening bias in the long term, but it won’t invert in the foreseeable future," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Centre for Financial Research in New York.

On Wednesday, the US central bank left interest rates unchanged and said it expected annual inflation to run close to its "symmetric" 2% target over the medium term.

Yields on US benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year yields earlier slid to two-week lows, while those on two-year notes fell to a one-week trough. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.9628%, from 2.946% late on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 255.5 points, or 1.07%, to 24,185.65, the S&P 500 gained 25.36 points, or 0.96%, to 2,655.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.48 points, or 1.39%, to 7,186.63. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.62% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.57%.

The dollar rose to its highest levels this year against a basket of currencies, despite the weaker-than-expected jobs data. The dollar index jumped to 92.90, the highest level since December 28. The dollar index rose 0.35%, with the euro down 0.46% to $1.1932.

The dollar has gained as investors bet that the US Fed will continue raising rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), will act more slowly.

While the Fed is seen raising interest rates at least two more times this year, expectations of policy tightening from the ECB and the Bank of England are receding. This has driven the difference between German and US government bond yields to near the highest in nearly three decades, with the short-dated and long-dated "transatlantic spread" standing at 305 and 240 basis points, respectively.

Investors are also focused on trade tensions between the US and China. Top officials from Beijing and Washington have reached a consensus on some aspects of the countries’ trade dispute, but disagreements over other issues remain "relatively big", according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

Talks over the past two days have involved a high-level US trade delegation led by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and top Chinese officials, following months of threats and counter-threats from both sides in a series of disputes over trade practices.

In the oil market, US crude rose 1.4% to $69.39 a barrel and Brent was last at $74.58, up 1.3% on the day.

Reuters