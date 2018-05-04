WATCH: Stock picks — Altron and RMI

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Rand Merchant Investments as his stock pick of the day. RMI is a holding company for Outsurance with exposure to Discovery, MMI as well as a UK-based business, Hastings.

Nair says it has a good dividend yield, is well managed, and is looking to build a future with new fintech-type technologies. The share price is also at reasonable levels.

Rowan Williams of Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Altron as his stock pick of the day. Altron's results are due out in the next couple of days.

Altron's assets are spread across various countries. It has exposure to the UK economy, with some of its operations based there, and is also exposed to the local economic recovery. It has won some major contracts and is expected to show a multiyear improvement in operating performance.