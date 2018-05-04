Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Altron and RMI

Nair likes Rand Merchant Investments' solid management and future-focused approach, and Williams fancies Altron's prospects for improvement

04 May 2018 - 08:12
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Rand Merchant Investments as his stock pick of the day. RMI is a holding company for Outsurance with exposure to Discovery, MMI as well as a UK-based business, Hastings.

Nair says it has a good dividend yield, is well managed, and is looking to build a future with new fintech-type technologies. The share price is also at reasonable levels.

Rowan Williams of Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Altron as his stock pick of the day. Altron's results are due out in the next couple of days.

Altron's assets are spread across various countries. It has exposure to the UK economy, with some of its operations based there, and is also exposed to the local economic recovery. It has won some major contracts and is expected to show a multiyear improvement in operating performance.

Altron appoints MD for expansion in Africa

The group names Ike Dube as the first to hold its new Africa MD post
Companies
21 days ago

Altron rises 3.2% as HEPS to end-February expected to double

On May 10, the company expects to report headline earnings per share to have increased by up to 102%
Companies
21 days ago

Altron unit lands contract to roll out broadband in Limpopo

Limpopo appoints Altron unit ARH to roll out ‘affordable, secure, open-access broadband network across the province’
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — RMI and Aspen

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management talks to Business Day TV about Rand Merchant Investment and Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective discusses ...
Markets
20 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old-style firms with a finger in every pie are a thing of the past

Investors no longer tolerate unfocused, sprawling conglomerates headed by founding figures
Opinion
1 month ago

How RMI prospers from its Hastings stake

Growing importance of UK insurer’s contribution to earnings shows how South African financial services groups are scoring abroad
Companies
1 month ago

