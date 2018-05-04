Markets

WATCH: Opportunities in the small-cap sector

Will SA's shifting economic fortunes encourage a move out of major rand hedges and into some of the smaller counters?

04 May 2018 - 08:30 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

Investors are losing their appetite for small- and mid-cap stocks, with the rand having taken a battering for the better part of last year, and with SA's economic and political outlook pretty bleak. They focused instead on some of the big rand-hedge stocks.

As those prospects shift, and we see a recovery in the South African economy and the progress the rand has made, how much of the focus is shifting back to the small-cap arena?  

On the line from Cape Town to discuss some of the opportunities the small-cap sector presents right now, and exactly which of the minnows on the JSE offer value, is Anthony Clark from Vunani Securities.

Anthony Clark from Vunani Securities talks to Business Day TV about JSE minnows with good prospects.

Online demand from small business a challenge for insurers

The insurance industry needs to act now to meet this growing demand from small businesses, PwC said
Companies
6 hours ago

LETTER: More businesses of all sizes

Start-ups need more help to survive
Opinion
6 hours ago

Vunani sowing for the next harvest

The company has cleaned up its legacy investments and now targets a further R4bn asset growth
Money & Investing
1 day ago

