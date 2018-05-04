WATCH: Opportunities in the small-cap sector

Investors are losing their appetite for small- and mid-cap stocks, with the rand having taken a battering for the better part of last year, and with SA's economic and political outlook pretty bleak. They focused instead on some of the big rand-hedge stocks.

As those prospects shift, and we see a recovery in the South African economy and the progress the rand has made, how much of the focus is shifting back to the small-cap arena?

On the line from Cape Town to discuss some of the opportunities the small-cap sector presents right now, and exactly which of the minnows on the JSE offer value, is Anthony Clark from Vunani Securities.