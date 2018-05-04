SA bonds weaker despite downbeat US jobs report

South African government bonds were weaker on Friday afternoon after staging a moderate recovery earlier, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates on hold on Wednesday.

The rand was flat against the dollar after data showed that US employers added fewer jobs than expected in April, with wage growth likewise muted.

The report was being closely observed, as investors attempt to gauge the chances of four interest-rate increases from the Fed in 2018.

US bond yields had earlier slid after a report showed eurozone inflation in April was 0.7% excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

That was below the 0.9% consensus forecast and a challenge to the view held by some investors that improved economic growth and rising inflation will soon lead to much tighter monetary policies outside of the US, causing yields to rise globally, the newswire reported.

At 3pm on Friday, the R186 was bid at 8.34% from 8.28% and the R207 at 7.22% from 7.175%. The rand was at R12.5865 to the dollar from R12.5862.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.9249% from 2.9481%.

The German 10-year bund was at 0.5329% from 0.5276%.