SA bonds weaken as market changes mind about US Fed outlook

South African government bonds were weaker on Friday morning, after staging a moderate recovery earlier following the US Federal Reserve decision to keep rates on hold.

The dollar initially weakened in response to the Fed, as the market took the view that Fed’s forward-looking view was less hawkish than expected.

However, on later reflection, the market adopted the view that there was room for the Fed to increase rates four times this year, and not the previously predicted three.

The relatively more hawkish stance has had an opposite effect on US bonds, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury retreating from the crucial 3% level.

US bond yields slid after a report showed eurozone inflation in April was 0.7% excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

That was below the 0.9% consensus forecast and a challenge to the view held by some investors that improved economic growth and rising inflation will soon lead to much tighter monetary policies outside of the US, causing yields to rise globally, the newswire reported.

The focus will now shift to the US nonfarm payrolls report due out later in the day. Markets will, in particular, look at the wage-growth dynamics to gauge inflationary pressures.

According to Trading Economics, the growth in US average hourly earnings is expected to have moderated to an annual rate of 2.6% in April, from 2.7% in March.

At 9.26am on Friday, the R186 was bid at 8.335% from 8.28% and the R207 at 7.235% from 7.175%. The rand was at R12.6101 to the dollar from R12.5862.

The US 10-year Treasury was at 2.9389% from 2.9676%.

The German 10-year bund was at 0.5257% from 0.5276%.