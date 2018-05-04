Rand trades flat after US jobs data disappoint

The rand was little changed against major global currencies on Friday afternoon, after the major economic data release of the week failed to catalyse the markets.

US employers added 162,000 jobs in April, less than the 192,000 expected by economists in a Trading Economics consensus forecast.

A 3.9% unemployment rate April suggests the US labour market is historically tight. But employers did not respond by raising wages more rapidly. Average hourly earnings only improved 4c on the month, and up a fairly modest 2.6% from a year earlier, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Market observers looking for signs of more aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Fed were initially disappointed, resulting in a slight pullback in the greenback.

The Fed on Wednesday gave little away in terms of guidance about future policy moves, but the market is pricing in four increases by the Fed in 2018, instead of the three previously expected.

Data releases were therefore being closely watched for signs of rising inflation in the US.

At 3pm on Friday the rand was at R12.5865 to the dollar from R12.5862, having reached R12.6769 in the early morning. The rand was at R15.0582 to the euro, from R15.089, and at R17.0752 to the pound from R17.0916.

The euro was at $1.1964 from $1.1988.