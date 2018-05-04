Oil steadies, as concern about Iranian sanctions balances rising US output

Beijing/Singapore — Oil prices held steady on Friday after shedding earlier gains, as market jitters kicked in over the prospect of geopolitical risks from possible new US sanctions against Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 1c lower at $68.42 a barrel by 2.58am GMT.

Brent crude oil futures were at $73.59 a barrel, down 3c or 0.04% from their last close, after touching a intraday high of $73.80 a barrel in early-morning trading.

Technical analysis from Reuters’ Wang Tao showed the market may retest a price support level at $72.39 a barrel after peaking near a resistance at $75.45.

Friday morning’s fluctuations came as investors sifted through the upcoming Iran sanction decision and an increasing US crude inventory build for clues.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that US demands to change its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers were unacceptable, as a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Europeans to "fix" the deal loomed.

"Current prices reflect a premium for Iran uncertainties. Investors are worried about supplies after Iran took a tough stance in its response to the US," said Wang Xiao, head of crude research at Guotai Junan Futures. Prices could fall if expectations for new sanctions eased, Wang said.

European powers still wanted to hand Trump a plan to save the Iran nuclear deal next week — but they had also started work on protecting EU-Iranian business ties if the US president makes good on a threat to withdraw, six sources told Reuters.

Markets would remain skittish as the May 12 deadline to rectify the deal approached, ANZ Research said in note.

Iran resumed its role as a major oil exporter in January 2016, when international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Aside from security concerns, growing US crude supplies are capping price gains.

West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in Midland slid for a fourth day on Thursday to hit its lowest in more than three-and-a-half years. WTI at Midland traded as much as $14 a barrel below benchmark futures.

Surging production in the Permian basin has continued to outpace pipeline capacity, while local refining issues have exacerbated oversupply in the region, dealers told Reuters.

Multiyear lows in the spot market followed US government data that showed a jump of 6.2-million barrels in crude inventories last week.

The US now produces more crude oil than top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Reuters