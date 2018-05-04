MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week on high note due to risk-on sentiment

The JSE ended the shortened week on a firm note, as the all share recovered from Thursday’s fall of more than 2%.

Industrials, led by Naspers, rebounded on renewed risk-on sentiment, which saw the Dow up 1% soon after the JSE’s close. The Dow followed in the footsteps of European markets, which benefited from a weaker euro.

Banks were the top performers, but gold and platinum stocks found little attention on the resurgent dollar.

US employers added 162,000 jobs in April, less than the 192,000 expected by economists in a Trading Economics consensus forecast. This could mitigate against a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, which kept rates unchanged at their Wednesday meeting.

The stronger dollar, however, was indicative of the market view that the Fed might hike rates more aggressively this year.

The all share closed 0.65% higher at 57,648.90 points and the top 40 added 0.92%. Industrials rose 1.23%, banks 0.81% and resources 0.26%. The gold index lost 2.72%, the platinum index 1.6%, and food and drug retailers 1.1%.

The all share ended the week 0.34% up, but is down 3.12% for the year to date.

Naspers ended the day 4.88% higher at R3,019.33, ending the choppy week with a gain of 0.81%.

The rand was off its weakest levels of the day at the JSE’s close and was trading unchanged from opening levels at about R12.5860 to the dollar after weakening to R12.6836 in the day.

On Wednesday, the US Fed gave little away in terms of guidance about future policy moves, but the market is pricing in four increases in 2018, instead of the three previously expected.

The euro was at $1.1926 from $1.1988, the worst level since early January.

Local bonds were weaker with the R186 bid at 8.34% from 8.28%. US bond yields had earlier slid after a report showed eurozone inflation in April was 0.7%, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, Dow Jones Newswires reported. This was below the 0.9% consensus forecast and a challenge to the view held by some investors that improved economic growth and rising inflation will soon lead to much tighter monetary policies outside the US, causing yields to rise globally, the newswire reported.

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.952% from 2.9481%.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.89% to 51,270 points. It ended the week 0.11% up. The number of contracts traded was 19,867 from Thursday’s 28,282.