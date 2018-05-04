JSE opens higher as Naspers recovers a bit after 4% rout

The JSE rebounded on Friday morning on a weaker rand, as global markets remain jittery on unexpected weak European data, new trade tensions and a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

The early estimate of real GDP growth for the eurozone showed a significant slowdown for the first quarter of the year. Quarterly GDP growth fell from 0.7% to 0.4% -the slowest pace of quarterly growth for six quarters.

However, the year-on-year measure fell to 2.5%, which by historical comparisons remains very strong, Schroders analyst Azad Zangana said.

"It appears that adverse weather probably caused output growth to slip as heavy snow disrupted travel, construction and some production," he said.

The dollar firmed in response, driving the rand to renewed four-month lows, supporting miners. Banks and retailers also gained.

The arrival of US officials in China for trade talks weighed on sentiment, returning the outlook for global trade to the spotlight.

US nonfarm payrolls and wage data were set to dominate the session on Friday, with upbeat US figures supporting the dollar. These include jobless claims falling to their lowest level since 1973 and the US trade deficit narrowing for the first time in seven months. March factory orders were also strong.

The Dow closed flat on Thursday, with Tesla slumping 5.5% despite beating expectations for adjusted losses. It came under pressure during a conference call with CEO Elon Musk, who cut off analysts and the media when asking about the company’s profit potential.

Asian markets trended lower, with the Shanghai Composite losing 0.32% and the Hang Seng 1.4%.

Naspers shrugged of a weaker performance by Tencent, gaining on the weaker rand. The market heavyweight fell more than 4% on Thursday, as Chinese tech companies face general pressure amid signals that the White House is considering restrictions on their activity in the US.

At 10am the all share was up 0.51% at 57,563.60 points and the top 40 rose 0.57%. Banks rose 1.22%, financials 0.61%, industrials 0.48%, resources 0.42% and general retailers 0.4%. The gold index lost 2.66% and property 0.13%.

Anglo American added 1.2% to R301.27, while British American Tobacco slipped 1.14% to R666.32.

Standard Bank rose 1.64% to R212.76, but Steinhoff slumped 5.71% to R1.98.

Naspers was up 1.59% to R2,926.77.