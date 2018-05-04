JSE likely to slide with global markets

Naspers, which fell 4.45% to R2,878.77 on Wednesday, dragging the top 40 index down 2.22% to 50,408 points, may recover slightly on Friday — judging from its Chinese associate Tencent.

Thursday’s drop took Naspers’s fall from the R4,142.99 peak it reached on November 21 to 30.5%.

Tencent, which is 31% owned by Naspers, was 0.78% higher at H$388 despite Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 0.35%.

Tesla continued a slide on Thursday that started on Wednesday when CEO Elon Musk was rude to analysts in a conference call. Tencent closed 5.55% lower at $284.45, contributing to a 0.18% drop in the Nasdaq index.

Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.51% on Friday, with BHP down slightly to A$31.51 and South32 down 3.1% to A$3.76.

The rand was trading at R12.59 to the dollar, R15.10 to the euro and R17.10 to the pound at 7am.

Montauk, the US gas company unbundled from Hosken Consolidated Investments in 2015, said on April 30 it expected to report on Friday that its headline earning per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March grew by up to 54% from the prior year’s $0.32.

The Standard Bank-sponsored purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is scheduled for release at 9.15am. It is broader than the Absa-sponsored manufacturing PMI, which came out on Wednesday showing an increase to 50.9 points in April from 46.9 points in March.

The Standard Bank PMI was 51.1 points in March and is expected to have improved a fraction to about 51.3 points by Trading Economics.

The US is scheduled to release April’s employment data at 2.30pm South African time. The jobs numbers are among the factors used by the Federal Reserve to set interest rates.

The US unemployment rate is expected to have improved slightly from March’s 4.1% to about 4% in April, with the number of "nonfarm payrolls" growing by about 192,000 from 102,000 in March.