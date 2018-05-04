Markets

JSE firms as Naspers rebounds, but miners slip

04 May 2018 - 17:49 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE edged higher on Friday, also ending higher for the week, as Naspers firmed. It was given a fillip from the news that Walmart was eyeing a large stake Indian online retailer Flipkart.

According reports, the Flipkart board had approved an agreement with Walmart to acquire 75% stake in the retailer, adding to that company’s arsenal as it battles Amazon, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Naspers rose 4.88% to R3,019.33, erasing losses sustained on Thursday, and despite losses by Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent earlier on Friday.

The rand was flat against the dollar, but firmer against the euro and pound, with local banks rising.

The all share gained 0.65% to 57,648.9 points and the top 40 rose 0.92%. The top 40 gained 0.34% for the week.

Industrials firmed 1.23% and banks 0.81%. Gold miners fell 2.72% and platinums 1.6%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gave up 1.28% to R665.36 while Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 0.69% to R1,234.

Anglogold Ashanti fell 3.04% to R111.50 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.74% to R10.80.

Vodacom added 1.3% to R150.93 while MTN gave up 1% to R126.19.

Tiger Brands slipped 3.52% to R371.32 and BID Corporation 2.28% to R272.96.

Dischem plummeted 13.86% to R30.40, despite saying earlier net profit for the year to end-February grew 6.6% to R698m compared to the prior comparative period.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.89% to 24,143.53 points, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had gained 0.83%, the DAX 30 0.77% and the CAC 40 0.05%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,310.98 an ounce and platinum was little changed at $903.58. Brent crude had gained 0.69% to $74.20.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.89% to 51,270 points. The index gained 0.11% in the week. The number of contracts traded was 19,867 from Thursday’s 28,282.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand's retreat shows Ramaphoria is losing its glow
Markets
2.
Rand firms as dollar rally wanes, while euro and ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps 2% as Naspers and banks ...
Markets
4.
JSE likely to slide with global markets
Markets
5.
Rand weakens again on renewed dollar strength
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.