JSE firms as Naspers rebounds, but miners slip

The JSE edged higher on Friday, also ending higher for the week, as Naspers firmed. It was given a fillip from the news that Walmart was eyeing a large stake Indian online retailer Flipkart.

According reports, the Flipkart board had approved an agreement with Walmart to acquire 75% stake in the retailer, adding to that company’s arsenal as it battles Amazon, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Naspers rose 4.88% to R3,019.33, erasing losses sustained on Thursday, and despite losses by Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent earlier on Friday.

The rand was flat against the dollar, but firmer against the euro and pound, with local banks rising.

The all share gained 0.65% to 57,648.9 points and the top 40 rose 0.92%. The top 40 gained 0.34% for the week.

Industrials firmed 1.23% and banks 0.81%. Gold miners fell 2.72% and platinums 1.6%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gave up 1.28% to R665.36 while Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 0.69% to R1,234.

Anglogold Ashanti fell 3.04% to R111.50 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.74% to R10.80.

Vodacom added 1.3% to R150.93 while MTN gave up 1% to R126.19.

Tiger Brands slipped 3.52% to R371.32 and BID Corporation 2.28% to R272.96.

Dischem plummeted 13.86% to R30.40, despite saying earlier net profit for the year to end-February grew 6.6% to R698m compared to the prior comparative period.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.89% to 24,143.53 points, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had gained 0.83%, the DAX 30 0.77% and the CAC 40 0.05%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,310.98 an ounce and platinum was little changed at $903.58. Brent crude had gained 0.69% to $74.20.

The top 40 Alsi futures index rose 0.89% to 51,270 points. The index gained 0.11% in the week. The number of contracts traded was 19,867 from Thursday’s 28,282.