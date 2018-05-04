Markets

Gold slips, anticipating robust US jobs data

04 May 2018 - 13:48 Eric Onstad
Gold bars are seen at the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan. File Picture: REUTERS/MARIYA GORDEYEVA
London — Gold prices dipped on Friday as the dollar strengthened ahead of key US jobs data that is expected to underline a strong economy and support the case for more interest rate increases.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,308.81 an ounce at 9.30am GMT, heading for a third consecutive weekly decline, while US gold futures for June delivery fell by 0.2% to $1,309.70.

US employment data, due at 12.30pm GMT, is likely to show that jobs growth accelerated in April after a weather-related slowdown the previous month.

Unemployment, meanwhile, is expected to be near a seventeen-a-and-a-half-year low of 4%. Analysts said a strong outcome is already priced in by the market, so gold was unlikely to move much if non-farm payrolls increase by 192,000, in line with the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

"But if there is a surprise, and it comes in quite positive and the dollar appreciates, gold is likely to come under pressure again and we don’t rule out a test of the $1,300 mark," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. "Even if gold dips below $1,300, the past has shown that there is buying interest below that level, so we don’t expect gold to drop significantly for the moment."

Expectations of a robust US jobs report supported the dollar index, which weighed on gold. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The dollar was on track for a weekly gain of about 1%.

Spot gold is biased to bounce to resistance at $1,326 an ounce, as suggested by a projection analysis and a falling channel, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 0.13% to 865.60 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $16.39 an ounce.

Among platinum-group metals, mainly used for catalysts that clean pollution from car exhaust, platinum shed 0.2% to $898 an ounce and was on track for a third weekly fall.

Palladium added 0.2% to $963.90. British new-car registrations ended a year-long run of declines to rise by an annual 10.4% in April, though demand for diesel cars dropped by 25% in Europe’s second-largest automotive market. Palladium is mostly used in catalysts for petrol vehicles while platinum is largely used in diesel cars.

Reuters

