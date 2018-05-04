Gold gains for a third day as dollar falls

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday, as the dollar slipped further from 2018 highs.

Investors are now turning their focus to US jobs data, due later in the day, for fresh catalysts.

Spot gold had risen by 0.2% to $1,313.46 an ounce by 4.05am GMT, but was headed for a third consecutive weekly decline.

US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.1% to $1,313.90.

The dollar had eased after Thursday’s profit-taking and that had helped gold find some support, a Hong Kong-based trader said.

"People are finding some comfort in buying at these levels heading into the weekend, with potential risk of these Chinese talks maybe collapsing," he said.

The dollar index was about 0.1% lower at 92.367, moving further away from a 2018 peak of 92.834 hit on Wednesday.

Asian shares stepped back as financial markets turned their attention to the US payrolls data due later in the day.

"[Gold] prices seem to be really slow waiting for the nonfarm payroll data," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

The US payrolls report for April is likely to underscore the strength in labour market. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 192,000 jobs in April after rising 103,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Trade talks

The US trade delegation in China had been having very good conversations, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. He heads into the second and probably last day of the talks in Beijing on Friday.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold is biased to bounce more to a resistance at $1,326, as suggested by its a projection analysis and a falling channel.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.13% to 865.60 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $16.46 an ounce.

Platinum was up 0.3% at $902 an ounce but remained on track for a third weekly fall.

Palladium inched up 0.1% to $963 an ounce.

Reuters