WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton

03 May 2018 - 10:01 Business Day TV
Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day.

Meintjes said he was often asked whether Anglo American or BHP Billiton was better.

“Although these companies operate in very different situations, many are similar — copper, iron-ore and coal. The biggest difference is that Anglo has platinum, but BHP Billiton has oil. Looking at the price of platinum, it’s hitting new lows, while the oil price is hitting new highs,” said Meintjes.

