WATCH: Stock picks - Facebook and Standard Bank

03 May 2018 - 09:55 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook.

McCurrie said the economic outlook for SA was not that bad. The rand was weaker, but it was not catastrophic.

“Credit numbers came out and showed a definitive improvement, which bodes quite well for the South African banks,” he said.

Shapiro believes that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is quite a smart man — “at the age of 33, he is the fifth richest man in the world”.

But the main reason Shapiro chose Facebook was for their potential. “Facebook announced a new dating service on Wednesday, showing the vast reach that they have and how they can extend services,” he said.

