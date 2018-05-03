SA bonds relatively calm ahead of US jobs report

South African government bonds stabilised on Thursday afternoon as market participants continued to watch global developments, which have had a big effect on local bond rates.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.275%, staging a moderate recovery from 8.31% on Wednesday. Still, the performance paled when compared to three weeks ago when the yield was at 8%.

The uncertainty about the degree to which the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in the coming months has shaken global markets over the past few sessions. On Wednesday, the Fed hedged its bets on future policy moves, saying it would only be guided by income data.

The focus will now shift to the US non-farm payrolls report due out on Friday. Markets will, in particular, look at the wage-growth dynamics to gauge inflationary pressures.

According to Trading Economics, the growth in US average hourly earnings is expected to have moderated to an annual rate of 2.6% in April, from 2.7% in March.

"I think the market may still be faced with a period of volatility on both domestic and external factors," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Wealth. "Our internal issues impacting sentiment are fairly broad, but the state-owned entity burden on the nation’s fiscal position probably carries the most weight at the moment."

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.275% from 8.31% and the R207 at 7.18% from 7.20%. The rand was at R12.6258 to the dollar from R12.7051.