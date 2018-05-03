Rand's retreat shows Ramaphoria is losing its glow

Although news that US President Donald Trump’s import duties on steel and aluminium may threaten about 7,500 local jobs kept the rand on the back foot, some analysts believe it was essentially still a dollar story driving the value of the rand.

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro said in a tweet it was noticeable how the rand weakness was related to the stronger dollar, and played down the Ramaphoria effect.

"The reality is it was largely dollar weakness," he said.

The euro gained 14% against the dollar in 2017.

The rand hit R14.4688 to the dollar on November 14 2017, the worst for the year, in the run-up to the ANC elective conference in December. Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president saw the rand firm to R12.38 at the end of December.

Ramaphoria continued in 2018, with the rand firming to R11.5068 in intraday trade on February 26, following Ramaphosa’s election as head of state on February 14.

Since then it has been downhill for the rand, which lost 2% to the dollar for the year so far.

However, Ramaphoria may still have some legs, with the local economy capitalising further on positive emerging market sentiment, barring Argentina and Russia, which have increased rates recently. Capital Economics analysts say it does not look as though there is a need for large currency adjustments in emerging markets, with the exception of Argentina and Russia.

"In contrast to the Taper Tantrum of 2013, emerging market currencies are not, on the whole, overvalued."

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said that the market believed the rand was overextended at present levels.

"But trade could remain jittery," said Botha.

mittnerm@fm.co.za