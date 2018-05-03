Rand steady after US Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

The US Federal Reserve Bank held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday night as expected, leaving the rand relatively steady at R12.65 to the dollar on Thursday morning.

The rand was trading at R15.17 to the euro and R17.21 to the pound at 7am.

Tesla’s share price slumped 4.6% to $287.46 on Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk was rude to analysts, refusing to answer questions properly during a conference call following the release of the electric car maker’s quarterly results.

Although Tesla reported a loss, it was lower than analysts expected and its quarterly revenue of $3.41bn beat the consensus $3.17bn. Its share price fell only after Musk snubbed analysts’ questions.

Reuters headlined its story "The price of Musk cutting off analysts? For Tesla, it's $2bn".

"These questions are so dry. They’re killing me," was one of Musk’s replies reported by Reuters.

Tesla’s share price drop contributed to the Nasdaq index closing 0.42% lower and the S&P 500 index falling 0.72%, setting a downbeat tone for Asian markets on Thursday morning.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.66%, with Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent falling 2.08% to HK$385.20.

But Thursday may be a good day for the JSE’s miners, judging by Sydney where the ASX 200 index was up 0.8%, with BHP up 0.87% to A$31.47 and South32 up 4.29% to A$3.88.

BHP closed 0.93% higher at R268.82 and South32 closed 2.6% higher at R35.50 on the JSE on Wednesday.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s factory utilisation report at 11.30am and March’s electricity consumption figures at 1pm.