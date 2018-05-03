Oil falls as US production hits 2018 high

Singapore — Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by swelling US crude inventories and record weekly US production that is countering efforts by producer group Opec to cut supply and prop up prices.

Brent crude oil futures were at $73.19 a barrel at 4.04am GMT, down 17c, or 0.2%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 11c, or 0.2%, at $67.82 a barrel.

Prices were pulled down by a report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showing US crude inventories jumped by 6.2-million barrels to 435.96-million barrels in the week to April 27, the highest level in 2018.

"The [administration’s] report showed a much larger than expected crude build for last week as well as an unexpected build in [petrol] inventories," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

US oil production also rose to a record of 10.62-million barrels a day, a jump of more than a quarter since mid-2016.

The US now produces more crude oil than top exporter and Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in oil cartel Opec.

Only Russia currently pumps more oil, at around 11-million barrels a day, although the Us could surpass that level soon.

US drillers added five oil rigs looking for new production in the week to April 27, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes, bringing the total count to 825, the most since March 2015.

US producers are being incentivised to ramp up production as Opec restricts production and raises prices.

State-owned producer Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it has raised the June price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by 70c a barrel versus May to a premium of $1.90 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, the highest since August 2014.

Overall, Opec produced about 32-million barrels a day of crude oil in April, according to a Reuters survey, implying that its production is slightly below its target of 32.5-million barrels a day, due largely to plunging output in Venezuela.

BMI Research said it expected Opec’s output to remain stable around or slightly above 32-million barrels a day for the rest of the year.

Reuters