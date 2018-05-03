Oil edges up despite record US crude output

London — Oil prices edged higher on Thursday despite swelling US crude inventories and record weekly US production, as focus shifted back to oil cartel Opec supply cuts and the potential of new US sanctions against Iran.

Brent crude oil futures were at $73.56 a barrel at 9.47am GMT, up 20c from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 25c higher at $68.18 a barrel.

Prices were pulled down in earlier trading by a Wednesday report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing a 6.2-million-barrel jump in US crude inventories.

However, by European trading hours, the focus shifted to bullish factors, such as an increase in Saudi Arabia’s official selling price of its oil to Asia, according to Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "It may signal stronger-than-expected demand in Asia," Fritsch said. "This, combined with constraints in [Opec] production, could lead to higher prices."

On Wednesday, state-owned producer Saudi Aramco raised the June price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers to a premium of $1.90 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, the highest since August 2014.

Additionally, the latest Reuters survey of Opec production showed it pumped about 32-million barrels per day (bpd) in April, slightly below its target of 32.5-million bpd, due largely to plunging output in Venezuela. Fritsch said the cuts, along with demand growth, were more than offsetting the increase in US oil.

US oil production rose to a record of 10.62-million bpd, putting it ahead of Saudi Arabia, the biggest Opec producer. Only Russia pumps more, at about 11-million bpd.

US drilling for new production is also increasing, encouraged by rising prices following Opec’s production curbs. But the May 12 deadline for US President Donald Trump to decide whether to continue waiving US sanctions against Iran was also buffeting downward pressure on prices.

"Overall, we continue to trade a waiting game for the US decision on Iran, waiting to have sanction headlines trigger some frenzied buying," said Olivier Jakob, MD of energy consultancy PetroMatrix.

Trump has all but decided to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord by May 12, sources said, though exactly how he will do so remains unclear. Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in January 2016 when international sanctions against Tehran were suspended in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

