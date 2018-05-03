Nervous global markets affect JSE’s opening on Thursday

The JSE was off to a shaky start Thursday morning, in line with other world markets.

The all share was down 0.44% to 58,192.10 points in early trade, as the measure of top 40 leading stocks slipped 0.49%.

Performance across the underlying sectors was patchy, though Naspers and FirstRand stood out as the main drags among the blue-chip stocks.

In contrast, MTN was the star performer in the top 40, following its quarterly subscriber numbers.

Total subscriber numbers declined by 6.6% to 221-million in the three months to end-March, from 237-million a year-earlier period. But compared with the December quarter, the March quarter showed a rebound of 1.9%.

The all share has struggled to find traction of late, despite a weaker rand environment that usually supports big rand-hedge stocks.

Price action over the past few days suggests that it has been a stock-pickers’ market, rather than a general theme.

"US earnings continue to impress but investor reaction to the brisk numbers remains rather muted as concerns of a potential earnings peak in the first quarter of 2018 and the persistent grind higher in yields undermines overall sentiment," Momentum Securities analysts said in a note.

‘The continued commitment of the Federal Open market committee to further rate hikes has also inhibited participation in risk assets, with yesterday’s acknowledgement of higher overall levels of inflation cementing the notion of further action from the central bank."

Europe’s leading markets were weaker in early trade, following a mixed session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.16%.

Anglo American was up 1.18% to R304.90 and BHP 1.08% to R271.71.

Naspers shed 2.07% to R2,950.45 but MTN gained 2.98% to R129.80.

FirstRand slipped 1.83% to R66.66 and Old Mutual 1.09% to R1.09% to R43.47.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.42% to R353.35 and Northam Platinum 1.75% to R41.32.