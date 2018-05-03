MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps 2% as Naspers and banks retreat

A firmer rand and general risk-off sentiment weighed on the JSE on Thursday, with all indices apart from platinums ending the day in the red.

Global markets were generally lower, with activity on international currency markets continuing to give equity markets the bulk of their direction, analysts said. Generally strong underlying corporate earnings out of the US and Europe were continuing to support the market.

The Dow had slipped more than 1% shortly before the JSE closed, with analysts citing renewed fear over trade war, and disappointing earnings reports on the day.

Locally, banks and retailers were under pressure despite a firmer rand for much of the day. These stocks extended their losses when the local unit turned flat against the dollar as US markets opened.

Gold miners did not benefit from a firmer metal price and news of a settlement with former mine workers suffering from occupational lung diseases. They closed lower.

The all share fell 2.01% to 57,273.9 points and the top 40 slumped 2.22%. Banks fell 3.42%, industrials 2.38% and financials 2.44%. Platinums firmed 1.5%.

Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 1.58% to R11.22, despite saying earlier that its debt covenant metric had fallen in the quarter to end-March. The company’s gearing is in focus after recent expansion, raising some concern among shareholders, even as it continues to eye acquiring embattled platinum miner Lonmin.

Lonmin fell 2.55% to R10.33.

FirstRand plunged 4.62% to R64.76 and Standard Bank 3.09% to R209.33.

MTN firmed 1.13% to R127.47 after reporting earlier that group service revenue for the quarter to end-March grew 9.1%, and group data revenue 26.9%. Vodacom slumped 5.7% to R149.

Naspers fell 4.45% to R2,878.77.

News that US President Donald Trump’s import duties on steel and aluminium may threaten about 7,500 South African jobs was not supportive for market confidence, with local aluminium producer Hulamin tumbling more than 4% in intraday trade.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 1.59% to 23,543.5 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 had lost 0.99%, the CAC 40 0.68% and the FTSE 100 0.64%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.67% to $1,313.61 an ounce and platinum 0.61% to $901.62. Brent crude had fallen 0.31% to $72.83 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index fell 2.48% to 50,715 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,282 from Wednesday’s 21,083.