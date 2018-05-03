JSE slips in broad-based losses, with Naspers and rand hedges under pressure

The JSE slipped in broad-based losses on Thursday, with rand-sensitive stocks faring worst, although a 4.45% drop by Naspers put the most pressure on the local bourse.

Naspers fell in sympathy with Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent, which faced news that one of its subsidiaries was being probed for a data leak. Chinese telecom companies are also facing general pressure amid signals that the White House is considering restrictions on their activity in the US.

The arrival of US officials in China for trade talks also weighed on sentiment, returning the outlook for global trade to the spotlight.

The rand was slightly firmer, as the dollar, euro and pound all came under some degree of strain. Local banks and retailers, however, failed to respond positively.

It was a busy day for corporate news. Gold miners failed to gain from a stronger precious metal price, and confirmation a long-running legal battle over occupational lung diseases resulted in a settlement.

Gold was slightly firmer on the day, on the back of a weaker dollar, but demand so far in 2018 has been subdued. Gold demand recorded its lowest first-quarter in a decade as investors scaled back purchases of bars and exchange-traded metal, while range-bound prices signalled diminishing interest, said SP Angel analysts. The metal price has fluctuated less than $70 for the full quarter, the first time it has traded in such a limited range in more than a decade.

The all share fell 2.01% to 57,273.9 points and the top 40 2.22%. Banks slumped 3.42%, industrials 2.38% and financials 2.44%. Platinums firmed 1.5%.

Sibanye-Stillwater dropped 1.58% to R11.22, despite saying earlier that its debt covenant metric had fallen in the quarter to end-March. The company’s gearing is in focus after its recent expansion, raising some concern among shareholders, even as it continues to eye acquiring embattled platinum miner Lonmin. Lonmin fell 2.55% to R10.33.

FirstRand plunged 4.62% to R64.76 and Standard Bank 3.09% to R209.33.

MTN firmed 1.13% to R127.47 after reporting earlier that group service revenue for the quarter to end-March grew 9.1%, and group data revenue 26.9%. Vodacom slumped 5.7% to R149.

Naspers fell 4.45% to R2,878.77.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 1.59% to 23,543.5 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 had lost 0.99%, the CAC 40 0.68% and the FTSE 100 0.64%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.67% to $1,313.61/oz and platinum 0.61% to $901.62. Brent crude fell 0.31% to $72.83 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index fell 2.58% to 50,715 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,282 from Wednesday’s 21,083.