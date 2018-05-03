Gold gains as US Fed says rate increases will be gradual

London — Gold prices gained on Thursday after the US central bank reassured investors that increases to interest rates would be gradual, with geopolitical uncertainty also providing support.

Spot gold rose for a second session, firming by 0.6% to $1,312.26 an ounce by 9.40am GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery added 0.6% to $1,312.80 an ounce.

The US Federal Reserve said that inflation on a 12-month basis was "expected to run near the committee’s symmetric 2% objective".

"Yesterday’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting didn’t spark many fireworks, but it eased concerns over whether the Fed was going to stick to its gradual tightening policy, which I believe they are," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. "The key change is they added the word, ‘symmetric’, which was taken as a sign that they would allow inflation to overshoot, which is positive for gold."

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates because it becomes less attractive compared to interest-bearing assets. Uncertainty was also providing a supportive background for bullion, including US-China trade talks and the potential US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear accord.

"Safe-haven buying has been absent of late … but there have been some signals for the past few days that the [US-China] negotiations won’t be as smooth as expected. That would definitely be a focus, particularly now we have got passed the FOMC meeting," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

Spot gold could bounce again towards resistance at $1,317 an ounce, having found strong support at $1,302 an ounce, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, gold demand has made its weakest start to a year since 2008, the World Gold Council said on Thursday, with stagnant prices and the threat of rising interest rates leading investors to seek better returns elsewhere.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1% to $16.51 an ounce. Platinum climbed by 1.5% to $903, and palladium was up 1.4% at $972.55.

Reuters